SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Lifted by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

DIA stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.74. 1,742,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.