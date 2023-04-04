Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Southland Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLND opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Southland has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $11.14.
About Southland
Featured Articles
