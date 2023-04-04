Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Southland Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLND opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Southland has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

About Southland

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

