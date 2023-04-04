Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0250 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded up 79.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded up 127.3% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $525.08 million and approximately $2,844.20 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00029902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018310 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,128.26 or 1.00003991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0139469 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $160.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

