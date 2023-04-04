SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.21

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.08. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 6,070,422 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $532.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

Insider Activity

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,055,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,782.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,782.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric R. Ball purchased 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,614 shares of company stock valued at $734,964. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

