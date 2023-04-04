Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Up 3.8%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.86. 118,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 366,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $752.88 million, a PE ratio of -108.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. Research analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Powers purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Solo Brands by 62.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the first quarter worth $100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Solo Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the first quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

