Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $144,690.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,407,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,758,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

