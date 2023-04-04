SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.00 million-$395.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.23 million. SMART Global also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.30-0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. 927,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,368. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

