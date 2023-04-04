SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) is Hahn Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,240 shares during the period. SLM makes up about 4.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of SLM worth $15,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in SLM by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after buying an additional 2,080,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,503,000 after buying an additional 564,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,918,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,814,000 after buying an additional 596,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLM stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.21. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SLM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.