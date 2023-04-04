Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Cut to $3.60 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $4.50 to $3.60 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.51.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.0242 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after acquiring an additional 556,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sirius XM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,894,000 after buying an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,989 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

