Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 69,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 655,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 230,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
