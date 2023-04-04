Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declines By 8.1%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 28th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CII traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 69,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,696. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.