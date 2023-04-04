Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declines By 8.1%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 28th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CII traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 69,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,696. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading
