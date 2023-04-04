Short Interest in ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Rises By 6.0%

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATSAF shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ATS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of ATSAF stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. ATS has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29.

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

