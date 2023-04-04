SHF’s (SHFS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.50.

SHF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHFS opened at $0.52 on Friday. SHF has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $30.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SHF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SHF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SHF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SHF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,009,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

