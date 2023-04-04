Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.20. 2,710,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,384. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.29) to GBX 2,987 ($37.10) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.