Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stake Reduced by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Shake Shack worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Shake Shack by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Shake Shack by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Shake Shack by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

SHAK opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

