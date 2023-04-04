Sfmg LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $375.41. The stock had a trading volume of 998,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $420.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

