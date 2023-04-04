Sfmg LLC Sells 6,031 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sfmg LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.6% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 97,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,084. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

