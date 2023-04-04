Sfmg LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sfmg LLC cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after acquiring an additional 261,696 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,548,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 86.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after purchasing an additional 325,891 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 478,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,224,000 after buying an additional 108,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,310. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

