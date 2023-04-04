Sfmg LLC Reduces Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned 0.08% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSK. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE FSK traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. 456,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. FS KKR Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.