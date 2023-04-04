Sfmg LLC Has $507,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sfmg LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources
In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources Price Performance
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EOG Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
