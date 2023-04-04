Sfmg LLC Buys Shares of 61,478 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

