Sfmg LLC Acquires Shares of 8,290 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA RYE traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,167. The company has a market capitalization of $563.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $82.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

