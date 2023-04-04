Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.61

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Senior from GBX 183 ($2.27) to GBX 205 ($2.55) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Senior Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.51.
About Senior
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
See Also
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.