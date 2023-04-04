Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.42. 74,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 347,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEMR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Insider Activity at Semrush

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $8,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,055,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Semrush news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,000,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $8,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,055,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,056,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,298 over the last three months. 61.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Semrush by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,988 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. raised its position in shares of Semrush by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,298,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Semrush by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.