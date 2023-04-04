Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,822 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. 566,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,707. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

