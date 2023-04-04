Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,355,000 after buying an additional 81,617 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after buying an additional 625,929 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $108,304,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,554,000 after purchasing an additional 134,369 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 114,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,523. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

