Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,447. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

