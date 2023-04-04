Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.92% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday.
Savara Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,874. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $199.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 21.98 and a current ratio of 21.98. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
