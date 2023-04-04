Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.59.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 2.2 %

SSL stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.20. 307,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,753. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of C$52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0908555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

