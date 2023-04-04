Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after buying an additional 246,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after buying an additional 741,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after buying an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,187,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,054,568. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.