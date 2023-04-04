SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €14.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.22) price target on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($21.30) price target on SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

SAF-Holland stock opened at €12.08 ($13.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $548.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. SAF-Holland has a one year low of €5.98 ($6.50) and a one year high of €12.52 ($13.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €11.17 and a 200 day moving average of €9.28.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

