S. R. Schill & Associates Takes $46,000 Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Transocean Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of RIG stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. 13,183,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,199,736. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.74.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Transocean
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transocean (RIG)
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
- MSC Industrial Supply Co.: High Yield, Value And Growth In 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.