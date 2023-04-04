S. R. Schill & Associates Takes $46,000 Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transocean Stock Down 7.0 %

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RIG stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. 13,183,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,199,736. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.