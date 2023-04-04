S. R. Schill & Associates Reduces Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IEI traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.40. 1,815,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,285. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $121.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.42.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

