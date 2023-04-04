S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases Shares of 2,082 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,764,000 after buying an additional 244,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity

Eaton Price Performance

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,317. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.