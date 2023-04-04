S. R. Schill & Associates Has $12.72 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up about 6.3% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 759.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 477,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 422,183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $29.15. 3,386,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,823. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $30.10.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

