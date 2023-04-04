S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires 2,089 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,032 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Bank of America cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.64. 2,553,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.37. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

