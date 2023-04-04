Ryder System (NYSE:R) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on R. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Ryder System announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Ryder System by 3,250.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.