RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $98.41 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $27,688.32 or 0.99830769 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $98.41 million and approximately $40,268.18 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,743.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00333191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00074160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.00564120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00457827 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003603 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,554 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,553.93415885 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 27,775.68585978 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $37,114.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.