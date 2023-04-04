RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

RPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 725,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 212,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

