RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of RPT opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in RPT Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

