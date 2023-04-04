Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Decreased by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up about 4.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $16,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ross Stores by 314.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,784,000 after buying an additional 1,321,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after buying an additional 994,578 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 478.3% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,595,000 after acquiring an additional 957,849 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $58,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

