Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $2.10 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Bakkt from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Bakkt Stock Performance

Shares of BKKT stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 4.71. Bakkt has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

Insider Transactions at Bakkt

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $1.73. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 85.81% and a negative net margin of 1,054.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bakkt will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,479,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,490,005.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 20,000 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,479,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,490,005.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sonbolian Elliot sold 16,500 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,047 shares of company stock worth $1,111,170 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bakkt by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 404,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,690,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 86,074 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,904,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 444,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 55,127 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 14.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,240,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 159,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

