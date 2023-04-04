Riverview Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $255.01. 603,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,027. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.39.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems.

Featured Stories

