Riverview Trust Co Sells 2,893 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Riverview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,141,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,712,934. The company has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.39.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

