Riverview Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.65. 1,628,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,406. The stock has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $128.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.93.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.