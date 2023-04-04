Riverview Trust Co Purchases 721 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,281. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.