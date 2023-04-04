Riverview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,360. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.16 and its 200-day moving average is $135.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

