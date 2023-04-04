Riverview Trust Co Has $122,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.54. 410,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $416.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.56. The company has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $506.36.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

