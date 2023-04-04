Reviewing Lucira Health (LHDXQ) & Its Rivals

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lucira Health to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million -$64.83 million -0.06 Lucira Health Competitors $466.21 million $9.70 million -51.68

Lucira Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health Competitors 333 621 1231 19 2.42

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lucira Health and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 36.52%. Given Lucira Health’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lucira Health Competitors -1,428.74% -107.44% -27.33%

Summary

Lucira Health beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

