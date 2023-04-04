Reviewing Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) & Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Liquidia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.38 million ($7.09) -0.07 Liquidia $15.94 million 28.58 -$41.01 million ($0.68) -10.35

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liquidia. Liquidia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quoin Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Liquidia 1 0 4 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Liquidia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,530.71%. Liquidia has a consensus price target of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 93.18%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Liquidia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Liquidia shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Liquidia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -296.01% -89.25% Liquidia -257.39% N/A N/A

Summary

Liquidia beats Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes QRX003, QRX004, QRX007, and QRX008. The company was founded by Michael Myers and Denise Carter on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

About Liquidia

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

